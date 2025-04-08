Allu Arjun Has A Birthday Present For You!

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Atlee at the VFX studios in Los Angeles, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun /Instagram

Allu Arjun -- star of the mega blockbuster Pushpa movies -- and Director Atlee -- whose Jawan was one of 2023's biggest hits -- are all set to collaborate on a film, backed by the production banner Sun Pictures.

Billed as a 'magnum opus', the currently untitled movie was officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday on April 8.

Arjun shared the film announcement on social media.

'Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures,' Arjun -- who the Telugu movie industry hail as 'Bunny' after one of his first hits -- wrote.

Arjun shared a video in which he is seen sitting down for a meeting with Producer Kalanidhi Maran of Sun Pictures (he also owns Sun TV and the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team among other things) and Atlee, and their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles where they met technical experts from Hollywood.

Atlee, known for Tamil films like Mersal, Theri, wished Bunny on his birthday: 'Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir, Love you sir. Thank you Kalanithi Maran sir & @sunpictures for making my dream a reality. Let's have a blast GEAR UP #A22xA6.'

'Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #' Sun Pictures tweeted.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Arha and Ayaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha Reddy/Instagram

On the personal front, Allu Arjun's birthday was celebrated by his wife Sneha Reddy, with another special video as well as a picture of their intimate celebration.

In the picture, Allu Arjun is seen cutting a cake with Sneha and their children, Arha and Ayaan.

Sneha wished the 'love of her life' and shared pictures from their life together.