News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika Leaves For Cannes

Deepika Leaves For Cannes

By Rediff Movies
May 10, 2022 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone is enroute to Cannes.

The movie star is a part of the eight member jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Deepika's colleagues on the jury are Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress-screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

Please click on the images for a look at Dips's journey to the French Riveira.

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher bumps into Deepika at Dubai airport.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Happy to meet talented Ms @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares, her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!' Anupam writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We can't wait to see Deepika's Cannes fashion!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?
Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?
Cannes 2019: Deepika is HOTTER than summer!
Cannes 2019: Deepika is HOTTER than summer!
Cannes: Which Deepika look is YOUR favourite? VOTE
Cannes: Which Deepika look is YOUR favourite? VOTE
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar
Retail investors put over Rs 2,000 cr in bankrupt cos
Retail investors put over Rs 2,000 cr in bankrupt cos
10 Lessons I Learned As A CEO
10 Lessons I Learned As A CEO

More like this

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Pix: Why everyone's watching Deepika at Cannes!

Pix: Why everyone's watching Deepika at Cannes!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances