Deepika Leaves For Cannes

Deepika Padukone is enroute to Cannes.

The movie star is a part of the eight member jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Deepika's colleagues on the jury are Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress-screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

Please click on the images for a look at Dips's journey to the French Riveira.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher bumps into Deepika at Dubai airport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Happy to meet talented Ms @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares, her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!' Anupam writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: We can't wait to see Deepika's Cannes fashion!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram