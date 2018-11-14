Can you identify this sleeping beauty?

November 14, 2018 15:45 IST

Here's a hint: She made her acting debut in a Deepika Padukone-starrer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Well, it's Diana Penty!

The Cocktail heroine shared her childhood picture on Instagram and wished everyone Happy Children's Day.

Diana wrote, 'Somethings just never change... like lounging around all day. But then again, it's always nice to celebrate the child in you. #HappyChildrensDay'.

Celebs took to social media to post adorable childhood pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a then-and-now picture of herself and captioned it, 'Age of innocence #NeverGrowUp #HappyChildrensDay'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imtiaz Ali/Instagram

Imtiaz Ali posted a picture with his niece Noor and wrote, 'Happy children's day :) (With niece Noor in Srinagar) thanks to shoaib for the click'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Yes, that's Daisy Shah and she hasn't changed much since her teens.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh shared a cute picture of her sons and noted: 'Dearest Riaan and Rahyl... Happy Children's day ... My Life is you 2 and I'm glad I keep it so simple because I Love every single minute that we spend together and I promise you that no matter who you meet in Life I Will still be that person who loves you the most.. I know that's what all mums say, I'm just glad I got blessed to say it to you.. Thank You for making my Life worth it #childrenarethebest #heartandsoul #allmine'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

This grumpy little girl is Gangs Of Wasseypur star Huma Qureshi.

Huma writes, 'This was definitely #ChildrensDay celebrations or wait maybe our annual day ... In any case I was never a morning person ... #GrumpyBaby #throwback #reluctantentertainer #fairy #princess #happychildrensday'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha was surely the naughtiest kid in her family.

She captions her picture, 'Happy children's day to everyone. Hangin' with bros! It's the birthday of the first PM of India. It's also an excuse to not grow up, take time to smell the roses and honour the child in you'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda wished fans Happy Children's Day with a throwback picture as well and also wished his sister Anjali a happy birthday with a sweet message: '14th Nov is children's day.. The child in us.. to the child born on this day .. my sister, friend, confidant, doctor, inspiration, constant worrier, joined at the hip'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a beautiful collage of her childhood pictures.