Can You Identify This Actress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 29, 2025 09:24 IST

Can you identify this pretty actress?

Here's a hint: She's the National Crush of India :)

 

Say hello to Rashmika Mandanna!

The Pushpa star recently posted some pictures and captioned it, 'These pictures have all my favourites. The colour, the vibe, the beautiful lady who gifted me the sari, the photographer and everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.'

Rashmika's latest film Sikander recently arrived on Netflix. She has also lent her voice to the character Lilo in Disney's new live-action summer release, Lilo & Stitch.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
