Did Nehha Get Her Cannes Looks Right? VOTE!

Did Nehha Get Her Cannes Looks Right? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 28, 2025 10:08 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Gharat/Instagram

Like the other ladies of Bollywood, Nehha Pendse also made waves at Cannes 2025.

Wearing a custom-made Manish Gharat gown, Nehha walked the red carpet for the screening of the film, Fuori.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Manish Gharat describes Nehha's outfit: 'Nehha Pendse in a custom Manish Gharat black corseted gown for the red carpet premiere of Fuori at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

'The design features the signature Manish Gharat neckline and half-heart-shaped sleeves, highlighting precise tailoring and architectural structure for a striking silhouette.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Nehha sums up her experience: 'Thank you @bmwindia_official for letting me experience the Cannes film festival in all its glory. vivre une expérience extraordinaire!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Like Nehha's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

For the Chopard party, Nehha picks an off-shoulder gown by Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

The black gown has a generous dose of platinum.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Like Nehha's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

For her next look, Nehha chose a sari from her personal collection. She's among the many Indians at Cannes, who gave us #SariGoals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

'Wrapped in grace, walking global -- Cannes in a six-yard story,' Nehha writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Nehha wears gold, diamond and emerald jewellery from the traditional Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Like Nehha's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

After the festival, Nehha moved to Mougins, southeastern France, to explore even more.

'Loving, living, thriving in the sloowww life,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Nehha wears a maxi dress and gets into a touristy mood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

Taking a break from the touristy day.

Like Nehha's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
