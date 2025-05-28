Did Nehha Get Her Cannes Looks Right? VOTE!

Like the other ladies of Bollywood, Nehha Pendse also made waves at Cannes 2025.
Wearing a custom-made Manish Gharat gown, Nehha walked the red carpet for the screening of the film, Fuori.
Manish Gharat describes Nehha's outfit: 'Nehha Pendse in a custom Manish Gharat black corseted gown for the red carpet premiere of Fuori at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
'The design features the signature Manish Gharat neckline and half-heart-shaped sleeves, highlighting precise tailoring and architectural structure for a striking silhouette.'
Sharing pictures, Nehha sums up her experience: 'Thank you @bmwindia_official for letting me experience the Cannes film festival in all its glory. vivre une expérience extraordinaire!!'
For the Chopard party, Nehha picks an off-shoulder gown by Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi.
The black gown has a generous dose of platinum.
For her next look, Nehha chose a sari from her personal collection. She's among the many Indians at Cannes, who gave us #SariGoals.
'Wrapped in grace, walking global -- Cannes in a six-yard story,' Nehha writes.
Nehha wears gold, diamond and emerald jewellery from the traditional Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.
After the festival, Nehha moved to Mougins, southeastern France, to explore even more.
'Loving, living, thriving in the sloowww life,' she writes.
Nehha wears a maxi dress and gets into a touristy mood.
Taking a break from the touristy day.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff