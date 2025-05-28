14 Times Bollywood Discovered Nature

When not facing the arc lights or gracing the red carpet, stars love to catch their breath far away from the maddening crowds in the lap of nature.

There's something calming about seeing Bollywood's busiest soaking in the sun and serenity. Sukanya Verma compiles some glimpses just for you.

Tripti Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

In her own words, her Pahadi soul cannot get enough of 'a little bit of flowers, a little bit of sun, and a whole lot of happiness.'

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal embraces the poetry in nature whilst rolling in soft grass as if reminding us of the virtues of John Keats' immortal words: 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever.'

Dia Mirza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

One of the greenest souls of Bollywood, Dia's environment love radiates in her shiny being and exalted thoughts.

Dharmendra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Son of the soil Dharmendra is happiest when he is at his sprawling farm tending to his flora and fauna and enjoying the gifts of mother earth to the fullest.

Sunny Deol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Clearly, big beta Sunny has inherited his dad's nature boy traits as well, right from his believable farm boy days in his debut, Betaab.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo finds a minute to appreciate the bounty of nature and warmth of the golden sun between filming breaks.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sunshine girl Alia never leaves any chance to receive tight hugs from Mamma Earth.

Ishaan Khatter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

The Royals star finds his inner peace snorkelling in the gorgeous seas of Gold Coast in Australia.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A city girl chasing her mountain spirit, Sara's 'piece of peace' resides in the pahaads full of hills, streams and greens.

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

For all her glamorous avatars on screen, Pooja seeks real fulfilment in the grace and glory of nature.

Amit Sadh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Sadh/Instagram

Trek-loving Amit is happy to share the beauty of bleak, even when nature is at its starkest yet oh-so-striking.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant cozying up to a mountain goat against the view of a valley makes for quite a poster for all things nature loving.

Suniel Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

We all know the action veteran's love for gardening but even snowclad landscapes leave an equally calming effect on our man.

Diljit Dosanjh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The rockstar takes a break from his busy movies and concert schedules to catch a quick whiff of fragrant nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff