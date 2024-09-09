News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I Like Being On The Brink Every Day'

'I Like Being On The Brink Every Day'

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: September 09, 2024 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I want to make it on my own. But could you tell me where to start?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Sethi/Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi's sudden death shocked friends and colleagues in the television industry. The 48-year-old actor was among the hundreds of hopefuls who descend on Mumbai every year with dreams of making it big.

Vikas was a simple-hearted struggler, who never quite got over his struggle.

"I want to make it on my own. But could you tell me where to start?" he had once asked Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Vikas Sethi and Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Subhash first got to know Vikas after his big screen debut in Deepak Tijori's directorial Oops in 2003, a bold, tongue-in-cheek satire on male strippers.

Vikas was promising and eager to score. But the opportunities were meagre. A fleeting part in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as one of Poo's beefy dates didn't help.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Sethi/Instagram

Vikas had a brief stint of success with Ekta Kapoor's soap Kahiin To Hoga.

He said it changed his life.

"Frankly, I don't know where I'd have gone if it wasn't for Kahiin To Hoga. I worked 10 hours a day on this soap. Playing Swayam became second life for me. Sometimes, I forgot my own name. When my wife would call out for me, I would forget who Vikas is. Even in public, I'm known as Swayam. It's like finally finding my identity."

Vikas had spoken of his struggle.

"Before Ekta gave me Kahiin To Hoga. I was struggling for movie offers. I had a tough time meeting producers, let alone signing films. I had reached a point where I had begun to wonder if I was that bad. The film industry welcomes only well-connected actors. I can't remember the last time an outsider made it, except John Abraham. I believe my role in K3G had been offered to John. It's all destiny," he had said.

IMAGE: Vikas Sethi in Uttaran.

Vikas Sethi was hopeful about the big screen.

"Movies are movies. You can't compare it with success on television. It's like comparing a sandwich at a roadside stall with a meal in a 5-star restaurant. I'll do only one soap at a time, no more. Earlier, I've done just two other serials. This is my third. I've no plans of doing more. Where's the time?

"I get paid decently and my role is interesting. I like being on the brink every day. I don't know which way my character will topple over."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
This Bollywood is struggling to survive!
This Bollywood is struggling to survive!
Producers not paying TV actors, crews
Producers not paying TV actors, crews
Bollywood background dancers look for help to survive
Bollywood background dancers look for help to survive
Kolkata horror: Can of worms opened but CBI clueless
Kolkata horror: Can of worms opened but CBI clueless
GM Vaishali's mission in London: More than just chess
GM Vaishali's mission in London: More than just chess
Ram temple trust chief hospitalised, condition critical
Ram temple trust chief hospitalised, condition critical
Jigra Teaser: Can't Wait For The Film!
Jigra Teaser: Can't Wait For The Film!

More like this

Bollywood's bouncers struggle to survive

Bollywood's bouncers struggle to survive

18 years of struggle. Now he has charmed India

18 years of struggle. Now he has charmed India

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances