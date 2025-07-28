The New Girl In Varun Dhawan's Life

Varun Dhawan is starring opposite a new heroine in his upcoming film, Border 2, as Medha Rana makes her debut on the big screen.

Directed by Anurag Singh (of Kesari fame), Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty and is all set to release on January 23, 2026.

But before that, let's take a closer look at who Medha is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Medha looks like a superstar already. And the person who makes her look so stunning is her sister, Priyanka Rana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Medha enjoys a tour of Bikaner, Rajasthan.

She hails from an army background, making Border 2 even more special for her; the war film focuses on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, specifically the Battle of Longewala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Medha, who is 25 years old (her birthday falls on Christmas!), was only 16 when she started her modelling career in Bengaluru, where her father was then posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

But it was when she shifted to Mumbai that she took her career more seriously and now runs into her face in the most interesting places!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Medha has starred some OTT shows like London Files and Ishq In The Air (co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari, above), as well as the Netflix movie, Friday Night Plan, co-starring Babil Khan.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

The many moods of Medha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Jungle safari time with Medha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Rocking her mum's sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Medha is quite sporty and has grown up playing basketball and tennis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

Welcome to Bollywood, Medha!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff