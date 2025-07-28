The New Girl In Varun Dhawan's Life

Varun Dhawan is starring opposite a new heroine in his upcoming film, Border 2, as Medha Rana makes her debut on the big screen.
Directed by Anurag Singh (of Kesari fame), Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty and is all set to release on January 23, 2026.
But before that, let's take a closer look at who Medha is.
Medha looks like a superstar already. And the person who makes her look so stunning is her sister, Priyanka Rana.
Medha enjoys a tour of Bikaner, Rajasthan.
She hails from an army background, making Border 2 even more special for her; the war film focuses on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, specifically the Battle of Longewala.
Medha, who is 25 years old (her birthday falls on Christmas!), was only 16 when she started her modelling career in Bengaluru, where her father was then posted.
But it was when she shifted to Mumbai that she took her career more seriously and now runs into her face in the most interesting places!
Medha has starred some OTT shows like London Files and Ishq In The Air (co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari, above), as well as the Netflix movie, Friday Night Plan, co-starring Babil Khan.
The many moods of Medha.
Jungle safari time with Medha.
Rocking her mum's sari.
Medha is quite sporty and has grown up playing basketball and tennis.
Welcome to Bollywood, Medha!
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff