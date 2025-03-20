HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bollywood Quiz: Up, Close!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 20, 2025 13:30 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From Madhubala's seductive face inviting the meherbaans of the world in Howrah Bridge to Shahid Kapoor pointing a finger gun on his head as desi Hamlet in Haider, some of the coolest shots in movie history are closeups.

If you haven't guessed already, that's our quiz theme for the week -- closeups!

All you have to do is get up, close and personal with these movie stills and answer from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
