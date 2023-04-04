The Picture Shriya Saran Loves

Shraddha wishes 'the love of my life'... the Rainbow in Rashmika's life... Jennifer is 'Only 15M short' of where she'd like to be...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Here's looking at one of Shriya Saran's favourite pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Aao Shyloh ko bohot saara pyaar dete hain. Happy 14th Birthday to the love of my life My Chota Babu,' gushes Shraddha Kapoor. We know that feeling Shraddha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna announces her next film: A female-centric Telugu film called Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban.

'Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch..' Rash says,

'This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this on.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria glams up for a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi lets her hair down.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

'Only 15M short of where I'd like to be. Challenge getting there at the rate at which I post on the gram... but hey, a girl can dream, right? asks Jennifer Winget.