How To Make Christmas Cake In A Cooker

Mini Mohan shares a recipe for a Christmas cake she has perfected over the years.

As a non-Catholic married to a Syrian Christian, cooking has often acted as a connecting thread, a bridge between two diverse cultures.

Growing up, Christmas meant chilling in the winter break from school, enjoying store-bought plum cakes and feasting on biryani at home. But when I married into the Varghese family, my love for cooking blossomed as I tried out different recipes, treating my mother-in-law and husband to new traditional and experimental dishes.

Traditional Christmas celebrations in Kerala are very similar to Diwali in Mumbai. You will see a wide variety of snacks and savouries being prepared in the week leading to Christmas. Achappam, unniappam, palappam with mutton stew or chicken stew are some of the must-try dishes.

During one Christmas, I tried to make a cake in the cooker following a recipe I found on the Internet. It didn't turn out as expected and I had to instantly discard it.

But over the years, I have experimented with the ingredients to have gradually figured out the near-perfect recipe of a sumptuous Christmas Plum Cake that is now an integral part of our grand yet intimate celebrations at home.

Mini Mohan is a working professional and a doting mother to a curious four year old. When she is not cooking delicious Kerala dishes like chakka curry (jackfruit curry), erissery (thick coconut-based curry) or pachha manga chemmeen curry (prawns with raw mango curry) for her family, Mini enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, perfecting her knowledge and discovering new recipes of happiness. She lives in Kalyan, a township north of Mumbai.

Her recipe for plumcake can be made in a pressure cooker.

Christmas Plum Cake

Servings: 12-15

Ingredients

1½ cups maida or all-purpose flour

3 eggs

¾ cup sugar + extra 3 tbsp sugar for caramelising

¾ tbsp oil/unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 cup mixed nuts and raisins, soaked overnight in wine/rum/orange juice/flavour of your choice

2-3 drops vanilla essence

½ tsp lemon zest

1 tsp groundspice mix of cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, elaichi and nutmeg

Butter for greasing the pan

Pinch salt

Rum or wine for brushing the cake

Method

Caramelise the 3 tbsp sugar without adding water or oil in a sacuepan over low heat.

When the sugar has melted completely and begun to caramelise, lower the heat and add a few drops of water and then take off heat.

Keep aside.

Add the oil/butter, sugar, essence.

Addthe lemon zest and the pinch of salt.

Whisk well and keep aside.

Add the caramelised sugar and the spice mix to it.

Mix well.

Fold the fruit and nuts in gently and mix till batter is smooth and lump free.

Add the batter and tap gently to flatten it evenly and get rid of air bubbles.

Garnish with a layer of wine-soaked dry fruits.

You can add a layer of salt at the bottom to prevent overheating.

Place the cake tin neatly on a stand or jalee inside and close the lid.

When you open the lid, use a toothpick or knife to check if your cake is ready.

When it still hot, brush a layer of wine/rum.

Use a knife to run around the edges of the cake to loosen it.

When it has cooled, decorate with cream, chopped fresh fruits or a frosting of your choice.

Mini's Note: For cooking oil, I use sunflower oil. You can use unsalted butter as well. Avoid using groundnut, sesame, mustard or olive oil.

For dry fruits and nuts, you can use cherry, black raisins, cranberry, tutti frutti, almonds and cashew.

If you can soak them in wine/rum a month or two in advance, it will enhance the flavour of your cake. Remember to refrigerate it until you use it.