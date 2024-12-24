Recipes: Joan's Yummy Yuletide Cookies

Baking a selection of wonderful, fragrant Yuletide cookies is as essential to Christmas preparations as rustling up plum cakes, hanging stockings, listening to carols and putting up your magical tree.

Christmas cookies usually contain the best and prettiest of ingredients – plenty of butter, spices, lots of sugar, finest nuts, jam, raisins, cherries, sprinkles and icing.

Rediff Reader Shefali D'Souza shares her grandmother Joan D'Souza's Christmas recipes for three types gorgeous sweet goodies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Leon Brooks/Wikimedia Commons

Porcupine Cookies

Makes: 24 cookies

Ingredients

¼ cup butter

1/3 cup powdered or icing sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ cup grated nuts, like almonds, cashews, walnuts

1 cup chopped seedless dates

1 cup grated desiccated coconut + extra for rolling the cookies in

1 tbsp maida or all-purpose flour

Cherries, for decoration

Method

Preheat an oven to 180°C.

In a bowl, beat the butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs and the vanilla essence.

Mix well.

Stir in the maida.

Then, add the grated nuts, chopped dates, desiccated coconut.

Mix well to form a sticky dough.

Take small portions of the dough and roll into bite-sized balls using your hands.

Roll each ball in the extra desiccated coconut to coat evenly.

Press a cherry on top of each ball.

Place the balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Let the Porcupine Cookies to cool before transferring to a wire rack to cool further.

They should firm up as they cool.

Almond Flower Cookies

Makes: 15 to 20 cookies

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

2 eggs

½ cup grated almonds

Cherries, for decoration

Method

In a bowl, beat the butter and the sugar until smooth.

Whisk in the eggs.

Add the maida and the grated almonds.

Mix into a smooth dough.

Fit a piping bag with a rose nozzle (or any nozzle you like) and fill it with the dough.

Pipe onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

You can also scoop out portions of the dough with a tablespoon and place on the baking tray too.

Flatten each cookies with your finger or use a cookie cutter for desired shape.

Place a cherry on each cookie.

Let the cookies cool.

Joan's Note: You can use grated cashews instead of almonds or a mix of both.

Add a pinch of salt if using unsalted butter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dan arndt

Powder Milk Toffee

Makes: About 30 pieces

Ingredients

500 gm sugar

½ cup water

300 gm milk powder

100 gm butter + extra for buttering the tray

50 gm cocoa powder

Method