News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bipasha-Karan 'Let Love Flow'

Bipasha-Karan 'Let Love Flow'

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 13, 2024 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rakul goes purple... Adah goes for Ganpati darshan... Diana is adbhut...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover gets romantic with wife Bipasha Basu and writes, 'Letting love flow. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank you for loving me like you do.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wonders, 'Is it a lot of purple?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif enjoys the breeze.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gives us the secret of her glow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabbir Khan/Instagram

Director Sabbir Khan shares a picture of Diana Penty from his film Adbhut which will stream on Sony Max from September 15.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma is 'wearing Paatis saree and Ammas blouse' as she visits the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust in Pune.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza visits Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati darshan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous in lavender.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan basks in her sweet little world in Karjat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya were on vacation in Europe.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Nothing Can Keep Akshay Down'
'Nothing Can Keep Akshay Down'
'The Appetite For Horror Has Increased'
'The Appetite For Horror Has Increased'
25 Movie Gems I Am Proud Of
25 Movie Gems I Am Proud Of
Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha
Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
Bangladeshi Hindus: Why Appeal To Biden?
Bangladeshi Hindus: Why Appeal To Biden?
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!

More like this

Kriti's Go-To For Feeling Stronger

Kriti's Go-To For Feeling Stronger

WATCH: Ranbir Bids Farewell To Ganpati

WATCH: Ranbir Bids Farewell To Ganpati

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances