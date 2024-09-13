Bipasha-Karan 'Let Love Flow'

Rakul goes purple... Adah goes for Ganpati darshan... Diana is adbhut...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover gets romantic with wife Bipasha Basu and writes, 'Letting love flow. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank you for loving me like you do.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wonders, 'Is it a lot of purple?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif enjoys the breeze.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gives us the secret of her glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabbir Khan/Instagram

Director Sabbir Khan shares a picture of Diana Penty from his film Adbhut which will stream on Sony Max from September 15.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma is 'wearing Paatis saree and Ammas blouse' as she visits the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust in Pune.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza visits Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous in lavender.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan basks in her sweet little world in Karjat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya were on vacation in Europe.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com