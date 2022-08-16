News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bipasha Basu Is PREGNANT!

Bipasha Basu Is PREGNANT!

By Rediff Movies
August 16, 2022 12:33 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Bipasha Basu took to social media to announce her pregnancy by sharing beautiful pictures of her baby bump and a sweet message.

'A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be,' the mamma-to-be wrote.

'We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.

'A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.

'Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga.'

 

Bipasha got married to her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

Since then, the couple have often posted pictures of their 'monkey love' on social media.

Rediff Movies
