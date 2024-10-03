News
It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 03, 2024 16:30 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Kickstart October with our fun and filmi quiz!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Shabd
B. Guru
C. Umrao Jaan
 
 
A. Aflatoon
B. Angaaray
C. Tarazu
 
 
A. Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video
B. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
C. Shiddat
 
 
A. Zindagi Ek Jua
B. Khel
C. Dil
 
 
A. Brahmastra: Part One
B. Raees
C. Jawan
 
 
A. Jigar
B. Vijaypath
C. Phool Aur Kaante
 
 
A. Fashion
B. Pyaar Impossible
C. Dostana
 
 
A. Roohi
B. Dream Girl
C. Bala
 
 
A. Shershaah
B. Satya Prem Ki Katha
C. Kabir Singh
 
 
A. Chor Aur Chand
B. Junoon
C. Tadipaar
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
