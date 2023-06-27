Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita To Marry

IMAGE: Sreejita De with fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany on Saturday, July 1.

'I am so excited about my wedding, but at the same time, one thing is bothering me. My close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding,' says Sreejita.

'Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments.'

'This makes me feel sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing on this special event. They have to make it up in the Indian wedding,' she says.