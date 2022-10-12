Bigg Boss 16: The BIG Fight!

Nothing is constant in the Bigg Boss house, whether it is friendship or enmity.

While Gautam Vig is close friends with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, he ends up nominating the latter which changes their equation.

Tina no longer trusts Gautam and it won't be long before this friendship goes kaput.

Namrata Thakker gives us a quick recap of the all DRAMA in the house.

Gori fights with Sumbul, Sreejita

In every Bigg Boss season, contestants have fought over kitchen duties and food. This season is no different.

In Tuesday's episode, an explosive fight takes place between Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer and Sreejita De.

First, Gori and Sumbul get into an argument over food. Then, Sreejita acts rude with Gori when she enters the kitchen area to wipe her hands.

The three ladies have a huge spat and end up taking personal pot-shots at each other.

Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot side with Sumbul-Sreejita and attack Gori. Of course, the Rajasthani singer-dancer gives it right back.

MC Stan defends Gori

Stan enters the fight to defend his good friend Gori.

The rapper loses his cool and starts yelling at the other group for always targeting her.

Gautam Vig, who is the captain of the house, tries to pacify the situation.

Sumbul cries after all the drama and Shalin consoles her.

Gautam nominates Gori, Stan, Tina and Sreejita

Bigg Boss calls Gautam to the confession room and asks him to nominate four people who he feels are guilty and responsible for the BIG fight that happened in the kitchen.

The captain nominates Gori, Stan, Tina and Sreejita.

Bigg Boss later announces that Gori, MC Stan, Tina, Sreejita and Shalin are in the danger zone this week.

Fight over Rations

As if the kitchen drama wasn't enough, the contestants were later seen arguing over the ration distribution.

As punishment, the nominated contestants are asked to divide the food amongst the housemates.

Gori and Tina get into a tiff while doing that.

Stan feels Tina and Sreejita aren't equally dividing the food.

Nimrit tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Gori intentionally gave them less food. Gori is hurt when she learns about it and tells Stan that she's not a 'chor'.

Tina gets upset with Gautam

Tina is upset about her nomination and tells Shalin that Gautam is playing a game and he pretends to be their friend.

Shalin questions Gautam, and he tries to explain.

But Gautam does not approach Gori or Stan to explain why he nominated them.

Seeing this, Sajid Khan tells Nimrit that the house is clearly divided into two groups: 'TV actors' and 'non-actors'.