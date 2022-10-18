Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit HURT Gori?

Bigg Boss is certainly not happy with his captains.

First, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got the pink slip.

Now, Gautam Vig has been sacked.

The Big Fight: Shiv vs Nimrit

The fight, as always, is related to food.

Nimrit is unable to find the rice allotted to their room and decides to search the other rooms to check if anyone's stolen it.

She takes along Captain Gaurav for support.

Shiv Thakare and some other housemates don't like what's happening.

Ultimately, Nimrit finds her ration in her bedroom itself.

At which point, Shiv politely asks her why didn't she search in her own room first. He says it's disrespectful to search other people's rooms.

Nimrit gets angry, her decibel levels increase and the tears flow.

The battle for captaincy

Now that Gautam is sacked, because Bigg Boss doesn't like him apologising to his friends about his decisions, it's time for a new captain.

And how does Bigg Boss house get a new captain? Through a task of course.

But, Bigg Boss decides he'd like a twist. So he asks the contestants themselves to choose two contenders for the captaincy task.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv win this round, but Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upset. And tearful. And angry. Because her friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta didn't vote for her.

Shalin tries to explain, but, no, she's not interested.

It's domino time, baby!

They were friends until the task began.

Then, their battle -- the one who made the longest line of standing dominoes would be declared the winner -- for captaincy was fierce.

Only Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta support Priyanka; most of the other housemates are ranged on Shiv's side.

While helping Priyanka, Archana gets into a fight with Gori Nagori and the ladies keep arguing throughout the task.

While pulling a basket from Ankit's hand, Gori falls and hurts her leg. She starts crying and everyone rushes to help her.

Did Ankit mean to hurt Gori?

Gori tells Sajid Khan that Ankit is at fault.

But Ankit says it was not intentional and such things happen during tasks.

Ankit and Shalin get into a war of words as Mr Bhanot feels Mr Gupta is pushing Ms Dutta.

Ankit makes it clear that he hasn't touched Tina at all; the person pushing Tina is Archana.

Captain Shiv!

Bigg Boss warns the captaincy contenders that the task has to completed in the public areas of the house only.

Gautam, as the sanchalak, disqualifies Priyanka for doing her task in the common bathroom area. He picks Shiv as the winner.

An angry Priyanka rages against him, saying he's biased.

Bigg Boss announces that Shiv is the new captain.

Contestant of the day

It has to be Priyanka.

Though most of the housemates were against her in the captaincy task, she performed brilliantly and gave it her all.

Even when she lost to Shiv, Priyanka -- like a true champion -- hugged and congratulated Shiv.

My Take

Ankit is slowly coming out of his shell and can definitely ace physical tasks.

Archana is entertaining and her friendship with Priyanka is endearing.

Tina and Shalin need to get out of their love drama and do more on the show.

Sumbul is turning out to be Bigg Boss 16's tragedy queen; she needs to stop crying because it's ANNOYING!

Gautam is a strong contender, but confused at the same time.

Soundarya Sharma seems to have lost her plot. Manya Singh is invisible.

Shiv, Abdu Roziq, MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori are fun to watch when they are together.