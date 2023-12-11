Bhumi, Hrithik, Rani Win Big

The 23rd Indian Television Academy awards brightenedthe weekend for some film folk who took home awards for their work this year.

Bhumi Pednekar won a Special Mention for her Versatility in Acting.

Shriya Pilgaonkar won the Best Actress, Comedy Series, award for her OTT series, Taaza Khabar.

Radhika Madan won the Best Actress award for the OTT sports drama, Kacchey Limbu.

Sobhita Dhulipala won the Popular Actress, OTT, award for Made in Heaven and The Night Manager 2.

Rani Mukerji was awarded the ITA Scroll of Honour for being an Icon of Hindi Cinema.

Hrithik Roshan arrives with his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik was presented the ITA Star of the Millennium award.

Singer Palak Mucchal and her composer husband Mithoon were presented the Best Musical Excellence Award, Melodic Harmony.

Randeep Hooda won the Best Actor, Original Film, for the murder mystery Sergeant.

Vijay Varma won the Best Actor, Crime/Drama, for Kaalkoot.

Rohit Shetty won the Best Host award for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sumona Chakravarti won her first award in her 17-year career -- the Best Actress, Comedy, awar for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Daisy Shah.

Poonam Pandey.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Mahima Choudry.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor.

Jeetendra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar