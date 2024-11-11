BB3-Singham Again: Who Won?

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 scored big and entered the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club before the close of the second weekend.

While Rohit Shetty's Singham Again did that in nine days, Anees Bazme's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a day longer to achieve this feat.

That said, the margin between the two movies is diminishing.

While Singham Again currently stands at Rs 220 crore* (Rs 2.2 billion), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not far behind at Rs 215 crore* (Rs 2.15 billion).

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.

The directors have a lot to celebrate.

Rohit Shetty has scored many biggies in his eventful career and Singham Again marks his fourth Rs 200 Crore Club success after Chennai Express, Golmaal Again and Simmba.

Anees Bazmee has been around much longer, almost three decades, and after scoring big with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, has gone to the next level with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This is his first Rs 200 Crore Club superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.