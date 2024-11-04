BB3-Singham Again Enter 100 Crore Club!

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The two-and-a-half month drought at the box office has finally ended.

The Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have opened well, bringing back cheers for exhibitors as well as distributors.

Between the two films, more than Rs 225 crore (Rs 2.25 billion) comfortably came in the first three days itself.

They were expected to do well, but they did even better, with Singham Again earning over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earning over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million).

The rest of the weekend brought in consistent collections, and that's remarkable too because post Diwali-there is typically a drop in collections but that didn't happen here.

This shows that target audiences at the multiplexes as well as single screens were receptive to the two films and ensured that the footfalls were consistent.

As a result, both films have entered the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) in their opening weekend itself.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Singham Again.

While Singham Again has crossed Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Rs 105 crore (Rs 1.05 billion).

Had the two films released solo, the individual collections would have been bigger. But with 60:40 distribution in theatre screens, the collections have also been distributed in the same way.

The next big target for the two films is an entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) and that should eventually happen.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.