News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » BB3-Singham Again Enter 100 Crore Club!

BB3-Singham Again Enter 100 Crore Club!

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
November 04, 2024 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The two-and-a-half month drought at the box office has finally ended.

The Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have opened well, bringing back cheers for exhibitors as well as distributors.

Between the two films, more than Rs 225 crore (Rs 2.25 billion) comfortably came in the first three days itself.

They were expected to do well, but they did even better, with Singham Again earning over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earning over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million).

The rest of the weekend brought in consistent collections, and that's remarkable too because post Diwali-there is typically a drop in collections but that didn't happen here.

This shows that target audiences at the multiplexes as well as single screens were receptive to the two films and ensured that the footfalls were consistent.

As a result, both films have entered the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) in their opening weekend itself.

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Singham Again.

While Singham Again has crossed Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Rs 105 crore (Rs 1.05 billion).

Had the two films released solo, the individual collections would have been bigger. But with 60:40 distribution in theatre screens, the collections have also been distributed in the same way.

The next big target for the two films is an entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) and that should eventually happen.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Coming Up In Theatres This November
Coming Up In Theatres This November
What To Expect In A Rohit Shetty Film
What To Expect In A Rohit Shetty Film
Anees Bazmee's Mad, MAD, World
Anees Bazmee's Mad, MAD, World
'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
PIX: Chelsea hold United; Spurs crush Villa
PIX: Chelsea hold United; Spurs crush Villa
Why SBI Life stock is likely to be under pressure
Why SBI Life stock is likely to be under pressure
Your November OTT Watchlist, Right Here
Your November OTT Watchlist, Right Here
More like this
Singham Again Review
Singham Again Review
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances