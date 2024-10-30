Coming Up In Theatres This November

November brings Diwali with it, and the box office may finally get some good news with the release of the festival films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Joginder Tuteja shows us what else is coming up in theatres in November.

Singham Again

Release date: November 1

Singham was a hit.

Singham Returns took the biggest ever start for an Ajay Devgn film.

Now, Singham Again is the biggest film ever for the superstar as well as Director Rohit Shetty.

A blockbuster response to Simmba as well as huge collections of Sooryavanshi even during the pandemic are a testimony to the fact that this is a much loved cop universe.

Now all the stars join hands for Singham Again, which promises to have a solid start at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release date: November 1

Like Singham, even Bhool Bhulaiyaa has passed the test of time.

The first one, with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, was a hit.

The second film, with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee, was a bigger success, especially since it brought audiences back in theatres despite the pandemic.

Now Kartik pairs up with Bazmee again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, there is another major attraction of Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan joining the cast.

Kanguva

Release date: November 14

Though Devara was hardly promoted in the Hindi belt, that's not the case with Kanguva which is seeing a good all-India promotion.

Suriya arrives in a film that traverses time and Bobby Deol returns as an antagonist after Animal.

Disha Patani returns to another south film just a few months after Kalki 2898 AD.

Matka

Release date: November 14

Varun Tej's Telugu film is set between 1958 and 1982, and is based on the matka gambling scams that prevailed in the country at the time.

The Sabarmati Report

Release date: November 15

Originally due to release a few months ago, the film was pushed ahead due to elections.

Director Ranjan Chandel stepped out of the project due to reshoots, and was replaced by Dheeraj Sarna (who has written television serials like Kumkum Bhagya and Jodha Akbar).

The teaser is out, and one gets the sense that the controversial film may just open a Pandora's box.

Vikrant Massey returns in a lead role after 12th Fail in this Ekta Kapoor production.

I Want To Talk

Release date: November 22

Abhishek Bachchan did a series of films for OTT before returning to the big screen with Ghoomer more than a year ago.

Now, he returns with another offbeat film, I Want To Talk, where he pairs up with director Shoojit Sircar.

Expect a light-hearted but emotionally-charged film.

Naam

Release date: November 22

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Supposed to be released a couple of decades ago, Naam was earlier titled Benaam.

The action thriller brings Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee together, and it arrives after being stuck for a long time.

Since Devgn's Singham Again and Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are clashing at the box office, the coming together of the duo with Naam in the same month is uncanny.

Karan Arjun

Release date: November 22

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's blockbuster was high on drama when it released in 1995.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, it will be re-released this month and entertain audiences once again.