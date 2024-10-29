What Singham Again-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Face Off Is About

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.

As the big Diwali weekend approaches, everyone has started planning for it.

Bollywood desperately needs some blockbusters.

But as is always the case with big films, there is no decision on the count of screens allotted to the big releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

We saw the ugliest battle in 2012, when Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar came face-to-face with each other. It has happened numerous times ever since, and it's happening again.

Neither Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 nor Singham Again is budging from its stand.

It's Tuesday already and advance bookings are yet to open in a proper way.

People want to make their plans, but can't.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The situation in single screens is slowly easing out. On the original 'four shows a day plan', a 50:50 allocation is being done for both films.

At some theatres, exhibitors have taken a call to add a fifth show in the morning and then choosing from Singham Again or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

This is a smart move as that falls under the purview of the cinema owner and is not driven entirely by what the makers of the two films want.

The situation at the multiplexes is far more precarious.

At the non-national chains, the idea is to allocate 55 percent shows to Singham Again and 45 percent to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The latter has come to terms with that, but interestingly, the former hasn't.

Team Singham Again wants 60 percent shows, just like they have been (seemingly) granted by the national chain of PVR INOX, who are also their distributor partners.

And these are the terms that Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not okay with.

That's the impasse which is keeping everything frustrated.

It's a Mexican standoff and no one is blinking yet.