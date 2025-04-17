Bare-Faced And So BEAUTIFUL

When you're naturally stunning, ditch the make-up and flaunt your beauty. Namrata Thakker looks at celebs who don't shy away from the natural look every now and then.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

We need to know Shraddha Kapoor's skincare regime ASAP because who can believe she's 38!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

On her days off, Katrina Kaif likes to give her skin a much-needed break from makeup. And she looks just as gorgeous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is 'happy' with her no-makeup weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor introduces us to her freckles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous sans makeup on her holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys her morning cup of coffee in her raw, unfiltered avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as a button even without makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday goes makeup-free while chilling with her fur buddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh clicks a selfie showing off her beautiful bare skin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor lets her glowing skin breathe under the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar lets her skin soak in all the holiday goodness.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com