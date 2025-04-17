Bare-Faced And So BEAUTIFUL

When you're naturally stunning, ditch the make-up and flaunt your beauty. Namrata Thakker looks at celebs who don't shy away from the natural look every now and then.
We need to know Shraddha Kapoor's skincare regime ASAP because who can believe she's 38!
On her days off, Katrina Kaif likes to give her skin a much-needed break from makeup. And she looks just as gorgeous.
Alaya F is 'happy' with her no-makeup weekend.
Janhvi Kapoor introduces us to her freckles.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous sans makeup on her holiday.
Shanaya Kapoor enjoys her morning cup of coffee in her raw, unfiltered avatar.
Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as a button even without makeup.
Ananya Panday goes makeup-free while chilling with her fur buddy.
Keerthy Suresh clicks a selfie showing off her beautiful bare skin.
Karisma Kapoor lets her glowing skin breathe under the sun.
Anusha Dandekar lets her skin soak in all the holiday goodness.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com