Home  » Movies » Aditi-Siddharth's Glamorous Outing

Aditi-Siddharth's Glamorous Outing

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 16, 2025 11:35 IST

Bollywood stars added glamour to the second edition of MAMI Select in Mumbai on April 15.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth look loved-up.

 

Disha Patani gives the sari a pretty spin.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh wears her blues proudly.

 

Khushi Kapoor wears a monochrome shirt dress.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Sonakshi Sinha arrives with Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Raveena Tandon keeps it simple.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Tisca Chopra.

 

Dhvani Bhanushali.

 

Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

 

Zoya Akhtar.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

 

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

 

Tanvi and Baba Azmi with their children, Meghna and Viraj.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor<./p>

 

Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

A R Rahman.

 

Salim Merchant.

 

Sulaiman Merchant.

 

Kunal Kapoor.

 

Sudhir Mishra.

 

Vikramaditya Motwane.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
