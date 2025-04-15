Kriti Gets The Blues, Alia Celebrates With Ranbir

A peek into the lives of film folk from their Instagram feeds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda posts after two weeks and gives her fans a twirl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt celebrates her third wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor and writes, 'Home, always. #Happy3.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan is going through a low phase because of Sikandar's dismal performance at the box office and fresh death threats.

Still, he keeps his chin up and remains grateful, writing, 'Thank u for the motivation.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Shades are a summer must-have, and Taapsee Pannu gets the memo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad double date with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as Sophie Choudry gives them company, and Hrithik comes away impressed by Nick's play The Last Five Years in New York.

'We went in thinking it'll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite,' Hrithik writes.

Now, we don't know if Hrithik is signing up his Krrish leading lady for the fourth installment that he plans to direct but this catch-up sure hints at it!

