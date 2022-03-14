News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bald Jada Cheers for Will Smith

Bald Jada Cheers for Will Smith

By Rediff Movies
March 14, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 27th Critics Choice Awards was held at the Century Plaza Hotel in California on the same night as the BAFTAs.

There were a lot of happy faces, as Hollywood's big winners made waves in the run-up to the Oscars.

Please click on the images for a look.

 

IMAGE: Jada Pinkett Smith can't stop grinning as husband Will Smith picked up the Best Actor award for his work in King Richard.
Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

 

IMAGE: And here's Will enjoying a laugh with Halle Berry and Venus Williams, whose dad Richard he plays in King Richard.
Photograph: Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

 

IMAGE: Kirsten Dunst missed the Best Supporting Actress Award for The Power Of The Dog.
Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

 

IMAGE: Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in Spencer, lost out on the Best Actress Award, which Jessica Chastain won for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

 

IMAGE: Selena Gomez, who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building, looked gorgeous in red.
Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

 

IMAGE: Jamie Dornan, seen here with wife Amelia Warner, was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Belfast.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

 

IMAGE: Tennis legends Venus Williams and Serena Williams, whose lives play out in King Richard, take the stage.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Melanie Lynskey won the Best Actress in a Drama Series Award for Yellowjackets.
Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Brian Cox missed out on the Best Actor Award for Succession, but co-star Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor Award.
Succession also won the Best Drama Series Award.
Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ariana DeBose, seen here with Lady Gaga, sent out an important message to the LGBT community when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, saying, 'To all young people, doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don't ever forget that.'
Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE What Happened At The BAFTAs
SEE What Happened At The BAFTAs
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World
10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World
Russia-Ukraine conflict takes toll on Indian exporters
Russia-Ukraine conflict takes toll on Indian exporters
6 Shots of Pant in Action
6 Shots of Pant in Action
Worrying news for consumers as health costs creep up
Worrying news for consumers as health costs creep up
One day Indian voter will surprise BJP: Tharoor
One day Indian voter will surprise BJP: Tharoor

More like this

Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story wins

Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story wins

'Oscar journey is for all of South Asia'

'Oscar journey is for all of South Asia'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances