Bald Jada Cheers for Will Smith

The 27th Critics Choice Awards was held at the Century Plaza Hotel in California on the same night as the BAFTAs.

There were a lot of happy faces, as Hollywood's big winners made waves in the run-up to the Oscars.

Please click on the images for a look.

IMAGE: Jada Pinkett Smith can't stop grinning as husband Will Smith picked up the Best Actor award for his work in King Richard.

Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

IMAGE: And here's Will enjoying a laugh with Halle Berry and Venus Williams, whose dad Richard he plays in King Richard.

Photograph: Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

IMAGE: Kirsten Dunst missed the Best Supporting Actress Award for The Power Of The Dog.

Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

IMAGE: Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in Spencer, lost out on the Best Actress Award, which Jessica Chastain won for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

IMAGE: Selena Gomez, who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building, looked gorgeous in red.

Photograph: Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

IMAGE: Jamie Dornan, seen here with wife Amelia Warner, was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Belfast.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

IMAGE: Tennis legends Venus Williams and Serena Williams, whose lives play out in King Richard, take the stage.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Melanie Lynskey won the Best Actress in a Drama Series Award for Yellowjackets.

Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Brian Cox missed out on the Best Actor Award for Succession, but co-star Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor Award.

Succession also won the Best Drama Series Award.

Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ariana DeBose, seen here with Lady Gaga, sent out an important message to the LGBT community when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, saying, 'To all young people, doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don't ever forget that.'

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association