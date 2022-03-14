Ariana, Will Smith win BAFTAs

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and it saw movie royalty walk down the red carpet.

The sci-fi film Dune was among the big winners of the night with five awards.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the 75th British Academy Film Awards.

IMAGE: Salma Hayek looks gorgeous in a purple velvet Gucci gown.

IMAGE: Emma Watson makes heads turn in a halter dress with a tulle skirt.

IMAGE: Lady Gaga was nominated in the Best Actress category for House of Gucci, but she didn't win (Joanna Scanlan did, for After Love).

All eyes were on the singing superstar when the show's host Rebel Wilson handed her boyfriend Michael Polansky a golden bra for being the singer's 'Plus One'. :))

IMAGE: Andy Serkis, seen here with wife Lorraine Ashbourne, used the BAFTA platform to criticise British Home Secretary Priti Patel's visa rules and the UK's immigration policy for Ukrainian refugees. Good for you Andy!

IMAGE: Benedict Cumberbatch, seen here with wife Sophie Hunter, may have lost out on the Best Actor nomination, but his film, The Power Of The Dog, won Best Film.

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

IMAGE: Loki aka Tom Hiddleston escorts his date Zawe Ashton for the evening.

IMAGE: It was a big night for Ariana Debose who won the Best Supporting Actress Award for West Side Story at the BAFTAs as well as the Critics Choice awards.

IMAGE: Is Lashana Lynch the Next James Bond? The actress, who played 007 in No Time To Die, picked up the Rising Star Award.

IMAGE: French actress Lea Seydoux played James Bond's love in No Time To Die.

IMAGE: Kenneth Branagh's Belfast won the Outstanding British Film award. Cheers Ken!

