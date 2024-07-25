'Avika Is So, So Bad'

'But the truth is that I don't think Bloody Ishq could have been made without Avika.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Avika Gor found the underwater scenes in her new horror film, Bloody Ishq, the most memorable to shoot.

"I have never done anything like that before," she says.

"Of course, I have given a lot of expressions of fear, whether it is 1920 or Mansion 24. But this time, there was a lot of underwater work, and I was very excited because I enjoy doing stunts. It was new, different and something that I will remember for the rest of my life."

IMAGE: Avika Gor in Bloody Ishq.

Avika is excited about working with film-makers Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt.

"I have been blessed to get a chance to work with them," she says.

"For an actor, this is a tick off the bucket list, and it happened for the second time.

"You know, when personalities like Maheshji and Vikram sir approach you for a film and say that the film revolves around you and you have to show your abilities as a performer, there is no reason for me to hesitate. I was very excited to work with them again. The writing is lovely, and with Vikram sir directing, it is even more special."

IMAGE: Avika Gor in Bloody Ishq.

Avika also spoke about her equation with Vikram Bhatt on the set.

"It's amazing!" she exclaims.

"I think the amount of time I spent with Vikram sir on set, I never went to the vanity (van). I would just sit there with my phone because whatever he would say, I would make notes. I knew that if not today, maybe tomorrow, his words would come in handy.

"There are so many things he did as a director that it very easy for an actor. It becomes easy when your director knows exactly what he wants and how to explain that to you."

IMAGE: Vardhan Puri and Avika Gor in Bloody Ishq.

Vikram, who is known for films like Raaz, 1920: Evil Returns and Khamoshiyan describes the film as a unique genre blend.

"We have made many horror films but this time, we wanted to create a supernatural thriller. Imagine there is a film like Kasoor and Raaz, which has thrills, suspense and horror. We are trying something new this time. Like there is an era of horror comedy, where we mix comedy with horror, in the same way, we have mixed thriller with horror."

When asked about Avika's performance in it, Bhatt jokes, "Very bad. Avika is so, so bad in the movie that I don't know what to tell you!

"But the truth is that I don't think Bloody Ishq could have been made without Avika. Because of the love, sincerity and dedication that Avika has given to her performance, Bloody Ishq would not be Bloody Ishq without her. I am not saying this because every director praises their actors, I genuinely feel this."

The film will release on July 26 on Disney+Hotstar.