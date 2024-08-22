'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'

'You have to keep working hard.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Karwa/Instagram

From being a basketball player in college to working as data analyst and then making inroads into showbiz, Dhairya Karwa's career trajectory is an interesting mix of choices.

After years of modelling, the Jaipur-born actor made his debut in Uri: The Surgical Strike, followed by smaller parts in films like '83, Gehraiyaan and Apurva.

Dhairya is now winning over audiences with the streaming success of his first leading role in Umesh Bist's time-bending thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah.

"Now that I look back, even I wonder how it all panned out. None of this was planned," Dhairya Karwa tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

Gyaarah Gyaarah is your breakthrough work. Were you waiting for this opportunity?

Absolutely. This is a part which comes your way so rarely, especially when you're just finding your feet in your initial stages. This has been a wait.

Looking back, I think it was necessary for me.

Had it not for those four films, I wouldn't have been this performer that you saw in the show. Being able to work with those great actors and directors made me this actor today.

It has taken time, but here we are.

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa and Kritika Kamra in Gyaarah Gyaarah.

The series was shot at Mussoorie and Dehradun, where you have done your schooling. Did you feel nostalgic shooting there?

Oh yes! There is a place at Astley Hall called Hotel President, we grew up eating butter chicken there. It was my first meal that I liked in Dehradun. That was quite nostalgic for me.

It's like homecoming when you've grown up in those hills.

Just going back and meeting familiar faces, visiting your school, that entire experience was really special.

We have seen so many actors in police uniform across films and shows. What was the kick about playing a police officer?

I was really inspired by (Amitabh) Bachchan sir's character in Zanjeer and lately, Jaideep's (Ahlawat) performance in Paatal Lok.

When you see such great performances, it stays with you in your subconscious.

I tried to follow Umesh sir's (Bist, Director) lead because it was his vision. He was really collaborative and encouraging, and pushed me to bring out how I could I add to Shaurya's character.

It was such a beautifully written character.

IMAGE: Dhairya Karwa, Guneet Monga, Karan Johar, Umesh Bist and Raghav Juyal at the premeire of Gyaarah Gyaarah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Karwa/Instagram

Did you watch the original K-drama Signal before stepping into your character?

I had started playing it but our director said please don't watch it. And we are all very good students so we did not (watch the show). He didn't want us to get influenced by that.

I feel the essence is the same but both the shows very different because Gyaarah Gyaarah is so culturally rooted in our landscape. The characters belong to Uttarakhand, so we approached it as an original.

Of course, we had to keep the essence the same.

You have a very interesting career trajectory. How did you eventually decide to pursue acting?

(Laughs) Now that I look back, even I wonder how it all panned out.

None of this was planned.

Sometimes you just need to have faith in the higher powers because at times, life has better plans for you. I've seen that in my case.

I was playing basketball in university. After college, I started working in a multi-national firm for two years.

The original plan was to get an MBA degree.

But after those two years, I figured that this 9 to 5 job was not for me.

I would look at these fancy pictures on magazine covers and I wondered, why am I not in those pictures?

Luckily, my friends and family were encouraging. They said give it a shot.

That’s how I started modelling in Delhi.

Then I decided to move to Bombay to give it a serious try.

I came here in January 2016 and started giving acting auditions.

The thing is, a modelling career in our country is very short-lived, especially for men.

So I decided to learn the acting craft.

One thing led to another, and I cracked Uri after spending some two years in Bombay.

Since then, I have been working continuously.

IMAGE: With co-star Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Karwa/Instagram

Did you face any prejudices from casting people as they tend to think models can’t act?

Oh, it did happen to me (Laughs).

People don’t say it upfront but you get the idea from their demeanour.

But you can’t be bitter about it. You only need to keep trying.

There’s a funny thing, I was never apt for bike ads, as I am very tall. Bikes are very small for me.

There’s actually a scene in Gyaarah Gyaarah where you look quite uncomfortable on a bike.

(Laughs loudly) I am sure you noticed that.

What to do, man? They need to make some really tall bikes.

But my physicality has worked in my favour and I've always thought of it as a strength rather than a limitation.

IMAGE: With Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Karwa/Instagram

Do you consider Gehrayiaan as milestone in your career? How did things change for you after that film?

Gehrayiaan gave me recognition. Things definitely changed after that.

People knew me after that; they knew I was capable of something.

I am grateful for Guneet (Monga), Karan (Johar) and Umesh sir for trusting me with Gyaarah Gyaarah because they probably saw flashes of potential in me.

But just like it happens with any actor, I was signed for a few big projects but they never took off.

You feel bad when such things happen.

IMAGE: With Ranveer Singh in '83. Dhairya played Ravi Shastri in the Kabir Khan directorial. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Karwa/Instagram

How do you deal in situations when things don't work in your favour?

It is important to be consistent at your work. You have to keep working hard.

The universe sees that in you and the higher power puts those opportunities in your way.

You have to be patient.

The common critic of Gyaarah Gyaarah is that it leaves viewers with a lot of unanswered questions. How soon can we expect the next season?

The discussions are definitely on.

The entire team is ready to go on floors and shoot but there are certain factors that are beyond you.

The questions you are wondering about are deliberately put on hold and we will reveal in season two. I hope we come back soon.