'At My Age, It Gets Very Difficult To...'

'Sometimes we regret we didn't communicate, we didn't talk our heart out.'

'This film speaks about all those moments.'

'It's all moments stitched together of your entire life.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk.

"Shoojitda (Sircar, Director) represents a cinema that is so different from what we make in the Hindi film industry, that it's a breath of fresh air. It's nice once in a while to pause, take a breath and just feel something instead of just being dictated to all the time," Abhishek Bachchan says of the director of his new film, I Want To Talk.

"The experience of making a film with him is very transformative, not just physically. It's been a learning experience, life changing," he adds.

In the film, Bachchan plays Arjun who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter.

Sircar said I Want To Talk is based on a friend's life story.

"This is a slice-of-life film where relationships matter," Shootjit says.

"Sometimes we regret we didn't communicate, we didn't talk our heart out. This film speaks about all those moments and the journey of the characters. It's all moments stitched together of your entire life and documented in I Want To Talk."

All movies, Abhishek says, should be an emotional challenge for an actor regardless of the subject matter.

"It should push you, challenge you, give you sleepless nights. As artists, you need to push your boundaries. You need to try something that you haven't done before. It (this film) has been a challenge, but a challenge that I enjoyed doing," he says.

His greatest takeaway from I Want To Talk was to be "fear free" and "do something different".

"It reassures you as an actor that there's a little bit of space for everybody out there. I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life (in this film). We're all stuck in the rut of life, we're doing what we're doing, we're enjoying. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do," Abhishek says.

"Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it. What's nice about doing a film like this with Shoojitda is that once in a while, you can stop and say 'Hey, no, I can do something different, maybe I should try something different'. When that works out for you, there's nothing more rewarding.

"Whatever you do in life should be memorable. The success and failure of any endeavour in life, be it business, sports, films, is not in your hands. What's in your hands is the memory associated with whatever you're doing. This film is way on the top of my filmography," he adds.

Bachchan, 48, gained weight for the role of Arjun.

"I'm not in this shape anymore. That is me and there isn't any prosthetic," he said about his look in the film's poster.

"Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while," he quipped.

I Want To Talk also stars Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo, and will release on November 22.