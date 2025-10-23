HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Asrani Must Be Regaling The Angels'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 23, 2025 09:54 IST

'Just before his death, he did Bhoot Bangla with me.'
'What a honour for that boy from the village who watched him in Sholay!'

IMAGE: Asrani with Rajpal Yadav in Priyadarshan's Dhol.

For a comedian like Rajpal Yadav, Asrani was a masterclass of inspiration.

Yadav tells Subhash K Jha, "As long as there is cinema, if 100 actors are remembered for cinema, Asrani will be one of them."

 

You shared screen space with Asrani many times.

There was a very fortunate coincidence with Asraniji: We are both favourites of Priyadarshanji, so we are in most of his films.

We were in 10-15 of Priyanji's films, plus other films.

What was your impression of Asrani?

Besides such terrific performances in Priyanji's films, he was the jailor in Sholay. I had the good fortune to sit and watch this performance in my village.

I was a kid at that time.

Then, I got a chance to work with him.

I learnt so much from Asraniji. His behaviour and his spontaneity, he was a complete actor in himself.

Just before his death, he did Bhoot Bangla with me.

What a honour for that boy from the village who watched him in Sholay!

The feeling must be indescribable.

(There is the) The sadness of Asraniji's passing away, but the happiness and inspiration of his life, when he sits on both sides of the scale, the comic and the serious, it seems very balanced.

He gave up his life while doing cinema.

There is no replacement for Asraniji.

As long as there is cinema, if 100 actors are remembered for cinema, Asrani will be one of them.

Wherever he is now, he must be regaling the angels up there.

You will live for thousands of years. Love you forever.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

