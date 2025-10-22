'Asrani Wished To Leave This World Like A Common Man'

IMAGE: Asrani in Chupke Chupke.

Asrani's longtime manager Babubhai Theeba revealed that he had wished to leave the world quietly, like a common man. Hence, his family revealed the actor's death only after performing the last rites.

Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20 at the age of 84, and the news became public only after his family had performed the last rites, leaving members of the film industry unaware of his demise until after the cremation.

"Asranisahab had told me and his wife Manju that he's a very simple person, who wished to leave this world like a common man. 'Main ek aam aadmi ki tarah jaana chahta hu,' he had said," Theeba said.

"He did not want anything extravagant, unlike the farewells usually accorded to film stars. 'The way I have lived quietly and simply, that is also how I wish to depart,' he had said. That was why we conducted his last rites privately."

Asrani had been unwell for some time.

According to Theeba, the actor was admitted to the Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, four days ago before his demise.

"He had been feeling weak for 15 days. Four days ago, he developed severe breathing difficulties, so he visited the doctor. Following medical advice, he was admitted to the hospital, and we had to cancel the shooting," Theeba said.

"Initially, he showed signs of recovery, but his condition worsened on the third day, and passed away on the fourth."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff