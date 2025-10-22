HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Last Film Asrani Shot For

The Last Film Asrani Shot For

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 10:42 IST

x

'We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with Asrani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/X

When Priyadarshan shot with Asrani last week, he did not know it would be their last film together.

"Not only last film, his last shot, Priyan tells Subhash K Jha tearfully.

"Asrani was like my elder brother. He would advise me whenever I needed help. I first saw him in Gulzarsaab's Koshish, and was bowled over. He was not just a comic actor but could do serious parts just as well. I worked with him for the first time in Hera Pheri 25 years ago. After that, he was in almost every film of mine. We did 14-15 films together, maybe more."

Asrani's last two films -- Bhoot Bungla and Haiwaan -- are with Priyan. Both films star Akshay Kumar.

"Akshay just called and he was in tears. We are both missing Asrani already."

Priyan says Asrani has one of his most memorable roles in Haiwaan.

"He plays an old watchman of the building where the film is set. He is hilarious. Luckily, he finished all his work for Haiwaan. For Bhoot Bungla, I wanted him to dub a word again but he said his throat was bad. I can't believe Haiwaan will be my last film with Asrani."

 

Akshay posted his tribute on X: 'Speechless with grief at the passing of Asraniji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing.

'From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Director Who Brought Out The Best Of Asrani
The Director Who Brought Out The Best Of Asrani
Asrani Kept Amitabh On His Toes
Asrani Kept Amitabh On His Toes
'A Lot Of Heroines Said No To Asrani'
'A Lot Of Heroines Said No To Asrani'
Veteran actor Asrani passes away
Veteran actor Asrani passes away
EXCLUSIVE! My Father Om Puri
EXCLUSIVE! My Father Om Puri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Yash Chopra's Best Soundtracks

webstory image 2

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 3

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

VIDEOS

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence2:58

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison...

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha: 'We Let BJP Contest Tarapur, Got Kahalgaon in Return'1:19

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha: 'We Let BJP Contest Tarapur, Got...

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO