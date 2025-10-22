The Last Film Asrani Shot For

'We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with Asrani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/X

When Priyadarshan shot with Asrani last week, he did not know it would be their last film together.

"Not only last film, his last shot, Priyan tells Subhash K Jha tearfully.

"Asrani was like my elder brother. He would advise me whenever I needed help. I first saw him in Gulzarsaab's Koshish, and was bowled over. He was not just a comic actor but could do serious parts just as well. I worked with him for the first time in Hera Pheri 25 years ago. After that, he was in almost every film of mine. We did 14-15 films together, maybe more."

Asrani's last two films -- Bhoot Bungla and Haiwaan -- are with Priyan. Both films star Akshay Kumar.

"Akshay just called and he was in tears. We are both missing Asrani already."

Priyan says Asrani has one of his most memorable roles in Haiwaan.

"He plays an old watchman of the building where the film is set. He is hilarious. Luckily, he finished all his work for Haiwaan. For Bhoot Bungla, I wanted him to dub a word again but he said his throat was bad. I can't believe Haiwaan will be my last film with Asrani."

Akshay posted his tribute on X: 'Speechless with grief at the passing of Asraniji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing.

'From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff