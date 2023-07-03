Guess Who The New Don Is?

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2.

It is almost official.

Sources close to Director Farhan Akhtar confirm that Shah Rukh Khan is no longer a part of the Don franchise.

The baton has passed on to Ranveer Singh, whose career seems to be rocking in spite of his recent films not doing well.

After Karan Johar's highly anticipated July release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer will step into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra followed by Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

To imagine Don without SRK is tough.

Apparently, Ranveer feels so too.

Before stepping into the Don's shoes, he sought King Khan's consent and the superstar said yes.

Is Ranveer the right choice for Don after Shah Rukh Khan? VOTE!