ArmyDay: 'You Are Our True Heroes'

Film folk have been celebrating #ArmyDay by posting pictures with the men in green on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Border 2 and he doffed his hat to them with the post: 'Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol spends time with the soldiers as well, and writes, 'Then, Now and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, who played a woman in uniform in the Web series Test Case, revisits it with a message: 'Wishing you all a very Happy Army Day from a proud Army kid! Sharing some special BTS from #TheTestCase for you all.

'As an army daughter, I would like to salute our brave hearts today and everyday, who have served our nation tirelessly with their unconditional service.

'Brimming with nothing but pride and gratitude, (and uncountable smiles as you can all see) I am forever grateful for the opportunity of playing Capt. Shikha Sharma as she continues to inspire me with her fierce strength. To the banter, (on and off screen) and crazy fearless adventures!!'

Nimrat's father Major Bhupinder Singh Shaurya Chakra was martyred in 1994 in Kashmir and honoured recently.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Here's wishing the @indianarmy.adgpi a very happy 77th #IndianArmyDay It's been a privilege to have played a soldier to this great nation in reel life and always in gratitude to the soldiers and their families who put their lives down to defend us and the nation! Jai Hind,' says Aahana Kumra, who played a soldier in the Web series,Betaal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda writes in, 'On this National Army Day, I stand in deep reverence and gratitude for the indomitable spirit, unwavering courage, and unspoken sacrifices of our soldiers. These men and women, who wear the uniform with pride, embody the very essence of valor and resilience.

'I have had the profound honor to call a few of these brave hearts my brothers, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Their courage will forever echo in our hearts, and their legacy will never fade.

'To all those who serve, and to those we've lost, you are our true heroes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Parihar/Instagram

Veer Pahariya is all set to play Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devayya Mahavir Chakra in his debut film, Sky Force, and recently met the late officer's 90-year-old wife, Mrs Sundari Devayya.

'It is difficult to put into words the emotions I felt today after meeting Mrs Sundari Devayya, the 90-year-old wife of the legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru.

'For the past 3 and a half years, I have immersed myself in learning about the life and heroism of this extraordinary man while preparing for my role as 'Tubby' in Sky Force. I thought I understood his bravery and sacrifice, but today, hearing anecdotes from his family -- the people who knew him, loved him, and continue to honor his memory -- left me deeply moved and humbled.

'Mrs Sundari Devayya, with her quiet strength and enduring hope, left an indelible impression on my heart. Even at 90, she shares a love with her hero that transcends time -- a testament to the unshakable bond they shared. Their daughters spoke of their father with pride, filling the room with stories of his courage, kindness, and sense of duty.

'Today, I was in tears in the face of their resilience and immense sacrifice, yet overwhelmingly proud to be a part of bringing his story to the world through Sky Force.

Squadron Leader Devayya's legacy is not just one of bravery in the skies but also of the profound love and strength he left behind in the hearts of his family.

'This meeting will stay with me forever, serving as a reminder of the deep cost of heroism and the unyielding spirit of those who carry its torch.

'Thank you to the Devayya family for their blessings. I hope to make them and every single Indian proud with Sky Force. Based on the true story of MVC Sq Ldr AB Devayya. Jai Hind.'

