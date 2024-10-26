Nimrat's Dream Comes True

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

It's a dream come true for Nimrat Kaur.

Her father Major Bhupendra Singh's statue was unveiled in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on his 72nd birth anniversary on October 25.

Sharing the pictures, the actor writes, 'Today, on my father's 72nd Birth Anniversary, a long term dream for our family came true by inaugurating a war memorial created dedicated to him and 12 other gallant martyrs all hailing from Papa's hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

'May the supreme sacrifice of all these soldiers be remembered forever and inspire generations to come. My deepest gratitude to our army family in tandem with the civil administration and authorities for making this dream come true for our family. Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

Nimrat's father was an officer in the Indian Army. He was martyred on January 20 in a terrorist attack in 1994.

In recognition of his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, which is also Nimrat's birthday.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com