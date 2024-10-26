News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Nimrat's Dream Comes True

Nimrat's Dream Comes True

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 26, 2024 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

It's a dream come true for Nimrat Kaur.

Her father Major Bhupendra Singh's statue was unveiled in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on his 72nd birth anniversary on October 25.

Sharing the pictures, the actor writes, 'Today, on my father's 72nd Birth Anniversary, a long term dream for our family came true by inaugurating a war memorial created dedicated to him and 12 other gallant martyrs all hailing from Papa's hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

'May the supreme sacrifice of all these soldiers be remembered forever and inspire generations to come. My deepest gratitude to our army family in tandem with the civil administration and authorities for making this dream come true for our family. Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/X

Nimrat's father was an officer in the Indian Army. He was martyred on January 20 in a terrorist attack in 1994.

In recognition of his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, which is also Nimrat's birthday.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When EATING Gave Nimrat SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
When EATING Gave Nimrat SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
Travelling the world with Nimrat Kaur
Travelling the world with Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur: The Lunchbox is not a film; it's an event
Nimrat Kaur: The Lunchbox is not a film; it's an event
Is Janhvi Getting Married?
Is Janhvi Getting Married?
No Messi, no Ronaldo: Vini favoured for Ballon d'Or
No Messi, no Ronaldo: Vini favoured for Ballon d'Or
'NIA yet to get Nijjar death certificate from Canada'
'NIA yet to get Nijjar death certificate from Canada'
Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China
Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China

More like this

Who are the Harkat-ul-Ansar?

'Lunchbox is such a good film that I'm not worried about how it will do'

'Lunchbox is such a good film that I'm not worried about how it will do'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances