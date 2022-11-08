News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Quiz: Can You Guess These Movies?

Quiz: Can You Guess These Movies?

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 08, 2022 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

November is here. And so is our fun and filmi quiz.

You know the drill, identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Bluffmaster!
B. Sarkar
C. Naach
  B. Sarkar
 
A. Ghanchakkar
B. Bobby Jasoos
C. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
  A. Ghanchakkar
 
A. Ghajini
B. Jazbaa
C. Wanted
  A. Ghajini
 
A. Dillagi
B. Soldier
C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
  C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
 
A. Morning Raga
B. Mrityudand
C. Fire
  B. Mrityudand
 
A. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
B. Lamhe
C. Chandramukhi
  B. Lamhe
 
A. Kaala Patthar
B. Deewar
C. Sholay
  A. Kaala Patthar
 
A. Phata Poster Nikla Hero
B. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
C. Great Grand Masti
  B. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
 
A. Tere Ghar Ke Saamne
B. Teen Devian
C. Asli Naqli
  C. Asli Naqli
 
A. Rakshak
B. Takkar
C. Krishna
  A. Rakshak
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Has Bollywood Lost The Plot?
Has Bollywood Lost The Plot?
Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!
Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!
Har Har Mahadev Review
Har Har Mahadev Review
Grand Ram temple will be built by end of 2023: Yogi
Grand Ram temple will be built by end of 2023: Yogi
CJI Lalit delivered key verdicts during 74-day stint
CJI Lalit delivered key verdicts during 74-day stint
Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...
Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...
Meta Platforms' India staffers on edge over layoff rpt
Meta Platforms' India staffers on edge over layoff rpt

More like this

Doctor G: Lazy, Dishonest, Film

Doctor G: Lazy, Dishonest, Film

How Ranbir Did An Item Song

How Ranbir Did An Item Song

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances