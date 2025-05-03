Anu Aggarwal Drinks Her Urine Too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Aggarwal/Instagram

Paresh Rawal isn't the only actor to have drunk his urine.

Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal told Instant Bollywood that she has drunk her urine too, calling it 'amrit'.

'People don't know about it or are ignorant it. Drinking urine is a process which is called the 'Amaroli mudra of Hath Yog. I have myself taken it.

'In this, the whole urine is not drunk, just a part. It is an anti-aging process and protects from wrinkles,' she says.

Paresh Rawal recently told the media channel Lallantop that he had started drinking his urine on the advice of the late action director Veeru Devgan, who had visited him when he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

'Veeru Devgan told me to drink my urine first thing in the morning. He said all fighters do this, and that you will never face any problems if you do it,' Rawal said.

'I sipped it like beer and later, my x-ray reports showed an impressive healing which surprised even the doctors.'

Rawal was criticised by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a liver specialist well known as 'The Liver Doc' on the social media platform X.

'Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits,' The Liver Doc posted.

'In fact, consuming urine can be harmful, potentially introducing bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into the bloodstream. Paresh Rawal is the perfect example of the Indian WhatsApp Boomer uncle. He's saying this to stay alive in the media.'