Shah Rukh: 'You Will Never Be Lonely If...'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at WAVES 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waves India/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour, and it was on full display at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 event on May 1.

The superstar opened up about various aspects of his life, including how his family doesn't take him seriously at all.

The conversation was part of a special session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler.

While discussing his bond with his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh had the audience smiling with his humorous confession.

"You know, you're often asked if it's lonely at the top. I would like to tell everyone here, those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids, you will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. And for those who don't have children, if you can make your parents laugh, you will never be lonely," Shah Rukh said.

"I am so funny to my children. Even when I scold them, I don't really scold them," he said with a laugh.

"Main itna funny hoon mere bacchon ke liye that even when I scold or try to discipline them, when I say something, like, 'Listen, you have to sleep by 10 o'clock' or something, what do they do? Oh my God, SRK! So I am a joke in my house."

But on a more serious note, at the session, moderated by Karan Johar, SRK discussed what truly matters when trying to build a career in any field.

"I want to clarify something. Terms like hunger, ambition and hard work often get romanticised. People say, 'Main bahut bhookha tha, bahut mehnat ki' but these are lofty words," he said.

The actor went on to address the insider-outsider narrative, which, according to him, should not matter.

"I have a problem with the distinction between insider and outsider. It's not important where you come from. What truly matters is how you hold your ground in the world you aspire to enter, be it business, politics or acting," he added.

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, SRK said, "When I came to the film industry, I believed this is my world and the industry embraced me with open arms."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

At the session, Deepika Padukone praised Shah Rukh Khan for the respect he shows toward his female co-stars.

"It's not just respect for women when the camera is rolling; it's in every pore of his body. He is always aware of the presence of a woman, and ensures that she is comfortable and well taken care of. It's not something he switches on. It's just inherently who he is, and I don't know him any other way, and I have known him since I was 16," Deepika said.

Deepika made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Over the years, the two have shared screen space in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan.

It has been reported that Deepika will join SRK's next film King, which also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan.