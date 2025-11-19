Aneet's Day Out In Paris

Aneet Padda is enjoying the French life, even as she misses her family back home.
Here's looking at the Saiyaara actor's holiday pictures.
The holiday is probably one Aneet won't be forgetting any time soon, unlike her character in her blockbuster debut film.
Meet the Paddas in Paris.
'Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have,' Aneet posts.
While most stars give folks a peek into their plates, Aneet keeps hers out of view.
Even if she's taking a bite!
What we do get to see are the touristy sights...
...Like this view of the Eiffel Tower...
...And Aneet's cute faces!
It's really an overdose of cuteness!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff