Aneet's Day Out In Paris

Aneet Padda is enjoying the French life, even as she misses her family back home.

Here's looking at the Saiyaara actor's holiday pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

The holiday is probably one Aneet won't be forgetting any time soon, unlike her character in her blockbuster debut film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Meet the Paddas in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have,' Aneet posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

While most stars give folks a peek into their plates, Aneet keeps hers out of view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Even if she's taking a bite!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

What we do get to see are the touristy sights...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

...Like this view of the Eiffel Tower...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

...And Aneet's cute faces!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

It's really an overdose of cuteness!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff