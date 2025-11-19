HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aneet's Day Out In Paris

Aneet's Day Out In Paris

November 19, 2025
November 19, 2025 09:28 IST

Aneet Padda is enjoying the French life, even as she misses her family back home.

Here's looking at the Saiyaara actor's holiday pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

The holiday is probably one Aneet won't be forgetting any time soon, unlike her character in her blockbuster debut film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Meet the Paddas in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have,' Aneet posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

While most stars give folks a peek into their plates, Aneet keeps hers out of view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Even if she's taking a bite!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

What we do get to see are the touristy sights...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

...Like this view of the Eiffel Tower...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

...And Aneet's cute faces!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

It's really an overdose of cuteness!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
10 Things You Didn't Know About Aneet Padda
Don't Miss! Aneet's Cute Runway Debut
Will She Be Bollywood's Next Big Star?
'Saiyaara Is Striking A Chord With Gen Z'
'Saiyaara Stars Are Ready To Take Over Bollywood'
