Will She Be Bollywood's Next Big Star?

There's a new jodi in tinsel town.

Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their new film, Saiyaara, an intense love story. It will be directed by Mohit Suri, who's given us films like the Raaz and Aashiqui series.

The film will release in theatres on July 18.

Ahaan, as we all know, is Chunky Panday's nephew.

Namrata Thakker finds out just who Aneet Padda is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Born on October 14, 2002, Aneet hails from Punjab. She made her acting debut in 2022 with the Kajol starrer, Salaam Venky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

After playing a small supporting role, the young actress landed a meaty part in Amazon Prime Video's original series, Big Girls Don't Cry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Celebrating her 21st birthday in style!

Despite starring an ensemble cast of Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Mukul Chadda and Zoya Hussain, Aneet stood out in the Amazon show and garnered praise for her performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Ms Padda is also a singer-songwriter and she wrote, composed and sung the song Masoom for Big Girls Don't Cry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Apart from acting, the 22-year-old has done several advertisements for brands like Amazon, Cadbury and Nescafé.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Aneet has reportedly signed a three-deal film with YRF after impressing everyone at the production house with her auditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Mandatory mirror selfie when you look cute!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Ready to celebrate New Year's in Ooty with her Big Girls Don't Cry co-stars Avantika Vandanapu and Dalai, and Director Nitya Mehra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Here's looking forward to seeing Aneet and Ahaan on the big screen!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff