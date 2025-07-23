HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ananya's Temple Visit

July 23, 2025 14:28 IST

Avneet goes pink... Raai Laxmi in New York... Soha-Kunal's new trip...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday begins the week on a holy note at a Hanuman temple in Jaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur makes heads turn in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi explores Times Square in New York City.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shares a throwback picture from a yacht in France.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Guess where Sophie Choudry is holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur twirls in the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma gets touristy in Yala, Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'Golden hour hits different at sea,' Krystle D'Souza informs us from Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khavilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar takes a selfie in Chicago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are off on yet another holiday.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

