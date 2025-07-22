Looking At Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri's Earlier Hits

Mohit Suri made his directorial debut 20 years ago with Zeher. The film was a moderate success and put him on the Bollywood map.

Since then, the film-maker has made many movies.

His latest film Saiyaara is a blockbuster and has propelled him way into the big league.

Joginder Tuteja looks at his success rate through the years.

Saiyaara

Box office collection: Rs 300 crore+/ Rs 3 billion (expected)

One didn't expect Saiyaara to become *such* a big blockbuster.

In one swift move, the fortunes of Mohit Suri have elevated hugely, as the romantic drama is predicted to make a lifetime collections of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion).

Ek Villain

Box office collection: Rs 105.62 crore/ Rs 1.06 billion

Ek Villain was a violent romantic musical with its songs gaining popularity pre-release.

Once the Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer hit the screens, there was mayhem at the box office.

The film took an excellent opening and went on to become Mohit Suri's first Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) movie.

Aashiqui 2

Box office collection: Rs 78.42 crore/ Rs 784.2 million

After Ek Villain, Mohit Shri scored a big success with Aashiqui 2.

A mid-budget film that carried forward the Aashiqui franchise, it touched the hearts of the youngsters with its soulful moments and songs.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor delivered good performances.

Half Girlfriend

Box office collection: Rs 60.30 crore/ Rs 603 million

Shraddha Kapoor united with Mohit Suri once again in the Arjun Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend, yet another love story.

Malang

Box office collection: Rs 58.99 crore/ Rs 589.9 million

Released just before the pandemic, Malang is Mohit Suri's biggest multi-starrer till date.

The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Mohit's Kalyug hero Kunal Kemmu.

The musical romantic suspense drama was a good entertainer.

Murder 2

Box office collection: Rs 47.90 crore/ Rs 479 million

A superhit, Murder 2 carried forward the legacy of Murder and made it darker.

Emraan Hashmi delivered one of his best performances while it was a relaunch of sorts for Jacqueline Fernandez.

The terror created by Prashant Narayanan is remembered till date.

Ek Villain Returns

Box office collection: Rs 41.69 crore/ Rs 416.9 million

The sequel Ek Villain Returns saw John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor taking on each other. Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were the leading ladies.

This was Mohit Suri's previous release before Saiyaara, and one sorely missed the musical touch that the film-maker is known to bring.

The film saw a good opening but did not sustain thereafter.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Box office collection: Rs 34.43 crore / Rs 344.3 million

A mature love story, Hamari Adhuri Kahani starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan but somehow, it could not strike a chord with the audience.

Emraan has worked in maximum number of films made by Mohit.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Box office collection: Rs 25.50 crore/ Rs 255 million

Mohit directed the second movie in the Raaz series.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman, the film had a dark theme and good music.

Crook: It's Good to Be Bad

Box office collection: Rs 12.40 crore/ Rs 124 million

Mohit Suri's least known film, Crook starred Emraan Hashmi and Neha Sharma.

The director's earlier films like Awarapan (Rs 7.76 crore/ Rs 77.6 million), Woh Lamhe (Rs 6.80 crore/ Rs 68 million), Kalyug (Rs 7.21 crore/ Rs 72.1 million) and Zeher (Rs 7.34 crore/ Rs 73.4 million) had lesser collections but are still remembered by the audiences.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources