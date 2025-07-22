Kalki On Her Divorce With Anurag: 'It Was Hurtful'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin recently spoke up about her divorce with Anurag Kashyap in an interview with Zoom TV's Spotlight.

The couple had worked in 2009's Dev D and got married two years later.

Kalki was 28 at the time, while Anurag was 38.

They were married for four years before calling it quits in 2015.

'The first few years after the divorce were not easy for us,' Kalki says in the interview.

'Then came a point when we were like, 'we need to stay out of each other's lives' because it was hurtful to see the other person with somebody else. The reminders are so strong.'

'It does take a few years. We didn't get to it immediately. The distance helps. Now we are in a good place and we are able to catch up once in a while,' she added.

Kalki attended Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's wedding last year and seemed to be comfortable with her ex-husband.

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap, who were estranged at the time, get clicked at a special screening in 2014. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Kalki added that her divorce might have stemmed from her parents' troubled relationship and subsequent divorce when she was only 13.

'My parents divorced when I was 13, and it was really bad. They were really nasty to each other and it was like cold and mean. Growing up between them, that was very tough. Maybe that's why I'm divorced,' she said.

'There is a certain part of you that jeopardises relationships once they start going bad, and you are like 'oh this happens' because you have witnessed that as a child.

'I have witnessed my parents separating and divorcing and hating each other for a while. A part of you loses the faith to walk through the worst,' she said.

'Consciousness and therapy' has helped Kalki over time.

Kalki has a daughter Sappho, aged five, with her partner Guy Hershberg.