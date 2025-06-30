Ananya's Jackfruit Story

Krystle's beach pose... Where's Vaani holidaying?... Who's Shalini writing a love letter to?...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday at a jackfruit farm in Miami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan enjoys her favourite softie flavour: Vanilla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari holidays with mum Shweta Tiwari in Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey writes a love letter: 'A little love letter to Manali I spent a month here, shooting for a project, living in the lap of the mountains, and trying to settle into a rhythm far away from home.

'I missed AJ and BIR terribly (My baby dogs). Every single day. There were moments the silence felt heavy... and yet, slowly, Manali started holding me.

In the unspoken kindness of strangers. In the love of Himachali dogs who'd just come sit next to me. In the stillness of early mornings and the scent of pine.

'Avir, a small hole in the wall café, became my safe space. Nutella toast, Maggi, and ginger lemon tea, all made by Gautam with such intention and warmth.

'Pottery, something I've always felt deeply connected to, became a routine on my days off. I found calm in clay, and a kind soul in Sam who made the space feel like mine.

'And then there was Manali Strays, the rescue centre doing truly incredible work with animals. I spent time understanding what they do, and I left with a full heart. If you're reading this, please do support them. They're genuinely changing lives.

'I went to Manali for work, as an actor, as part of a crew, but I'm returning with so much more.

'Moments that grounded me. Places that felt like gentle reminders of who I am. And the quiet, generous love of a town that never asked for anything but gave me everything...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'The real love story = food+me,' Mithila Palkar announces from Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'It's been a New York summer for the soul,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Where's Vaani Kapoor holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza strikes a pose at the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif takes in the Amalfi coast in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan spends a day with daughter Diva in Lisbon and writes, 'Sooo grateful... to my daughter Diva for letting me post this pic my favorite hand to hold, pic credit: czar kunder.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff