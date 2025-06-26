'I have been in love where I had no identity of my own. I had also broken up because I was strong-headed in the relationship.'
IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh at the Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
They are as different as chalk and cheese but true to the spirit of Bollywood romance, they fall in love, one awkward step at a time.
R Madhavan plays Shrirenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher, who is shy and emotionally aloof.
Fatima Sana Shaikh is Madhu Bose, a spirited woman, 10 years younger than him, who lives life on her own terms and believes in barabari wala pyaar (love based on equality).
They meet and fall in love in the Netflix film, Aap Jaisa Koi.
IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan at the Aap Jaisa Koi
trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Their love story comes to a jarring halt when contrasting ideologies creep into their relationship.
Shrirenu comes from a Jamshedpur-based patriarchal household that abides by an orthodox set of rules and regulations for women.
This is something Madhu can’t accept.
Fatima feels she is a better person today because of her ‘good, bad, broken’ relationships in the past and that she was able to relate to the 'honesty' of her character Madhu.
"I have been in love where I had no identity of my own. I had also broken up because I was strong-headed in the relationship,” Fatima said during a promotional event of their film.
“It takes me at least two and half years to get over a break-up. But I love getting hurt in love because every relationship makes you a better person. There’s always a lot to learn from your mistakes.”
WATCH: Why Aap Jaisa Koi was an easy yes for Fatima Sana Shaikh
VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
The film is directed by Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame Vivek Soni, who reunites with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for his latest film.
Soni said Aap Jaisa Koi is a 'modern romance' that speaks to the need for real connections in today's world.
Madhavan returns to the romantic genre that puts him in the same gentle and loving guy avatar that’s reminiscent of his Manu Sharma from Tanu Weds Manu.
IMAGE: Manish Chaudhari, R Madhavan and Director Vivek Soni at the Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Madhavan feels Shrirenu is one of the ‘most complex’ characters he has ever played.
“Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before. It is quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I have played. He is patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. My director Vivek Soni made the process easy that really helped me to portray him.”
Maddy, who hails from Jamshedpur, said it was ‘nostalgic’ for him to shoot in his hometown and he enjoyed reliving his old memories during the shoot.
WATCH: R Madhavan reveals why Aap Jaisa Koi is relatable
VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
IMAGE: Namit Das, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Chaudhari at the Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Fatima said she put on weight during the shoot of Aap Jaisa Koi, courtesy R Madhavan.
“Vivek and he would bring so much food on sets. How can you say no to rasgullas? One rasgulla you can have, not 10! It was very difficult to resist sweets,” Fatima said with a smile.
IMAGE: Netflix India's Director of Original Films Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Namit Das, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Chaudhari, R Madhavan, Director Vivek Soni and Ayesha Raza at the Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Aap Jaisa Koi will stream from July 11 on Netflix.