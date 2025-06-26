'I Love Getting Hurt In Love'

'I have been in love where I had no identity of my own. I had also broken up because I was strong-headed in the relationship.'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh at the Aap Jaisa Koi trailer launch event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

They are as different as chalk and cheese but true to the spirit of Bollywood romance, they fall in love, one awkward step at a time.

R Madhavan plays Shrirenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher, who is shy and emotionally aloof.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Madhu Bose, a spirited woman, 10 years younger than him, who lives life on her own terms and believes in barabari wala pyaar (love based on equality).

They meet and fall in love in the Netflix film, Aap Jaisa Koi.