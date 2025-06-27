HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Ranbir May Not Be As Big As Shah Rukh Khan'

June 27, 2025 15:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Ahlawat/Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat feels Ranbir Kapoor will never achieve the heights of Shah Rukh in his lifetime. 

In an interview with Lallantop, the Pataal Lok actor said, 'I do not have the stature to judge such things. But being popular is one thing and getting stardom is altogether different. 

'I feel Ranbir Kapoor is a brilliant actor. But I feel it is possible that he may not be as big as Shah Rukh Khan.

'Acting alone didn’t make Shah Rukh Khan what he is today. He has a connection with people and that played a big role (in his success). It is not necessary that a person becomes a big star only on his acting talent,' Jaideep says.

Jaideep had worked with Ranbir in the 2011 hit film, Rockstar, playing his older brother.

He worked with Shah Rukh Khan as well, in 2017's Raees.

 

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar.

In an earlier interview to Humans of Bombay, Jaideep had said that during the shooting of Raees, he was star-struck by Khan. 

'I forgot that I was an actor and froze on my first scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees,' Jaideep had said. 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Today, Jaideep has become a bankable star as well, and will reunite with Khan in King.

King is especially special because we will see Khan star with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

