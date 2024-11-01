News
Home  » Movies » Ananya-Suhana Party Together

Ananya-Suhana Party Together

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 01, 2024 14:00 IST
Ananya Panday celebrated her birthday with family and the media, but she really wasn't done yet.

She also invited her friends over for yet another party, and they obliged!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya shares a series of pictures from her birthday party on social media.

Seen here, the birthday girl is with Suhana Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

With Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Is this customised purse among her birthday presents?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Jeevika Ghosh, Tania Shroff and Hitaali with Ananya and Suhana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The three musketeers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Deeya Shroff hugs Ananya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
