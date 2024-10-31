News
Home  » Movies » How Ananya Celebrated Her Birthday

How Ananya Celebrated Her Birthday

Source: ANI
October 31, 2024 13:20 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Panday had a special birthday on October 30, as she celebrated it with family and the media.

Parents Bhavana and Chunky shared a childhood video of the 26 year old, and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday my Drama Queen @ananyapanday love you tooooo much. May all your dreams come true. Shine on [?]#expressionqueen.'

The clip began with Chunky telling little Ananya: 'Kissi karke dikhao'.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Later, Ananya cut a cake with the media.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

She distributed sweets as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Ananya had yet another birthday celebration at midnight at her parents' home, where friends like Navya Nanda and Alizeh showed up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
