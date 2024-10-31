How Ananya Celebrated Her Birthday

Ananya Panday had a special birthday on October 30, as she celebrated it with family and the media.
Parents Bhavana and Chunky shared a childhood video of the 26 year old, and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday my Drama Queen @ananyapanday love you tooooo much. May all your dreams come true. Shine on [?]#expressionqueen.'
The clip began with Chunky telling little Ananya: 'Kissi karke dikhao'.
Later, Ananya cut a cake with the media.
She distributed sweets as well.
Ananya had yet another birthday celebration at midnight at her parents' home, where friends like Navya Nanda and Alizeh showed up.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com